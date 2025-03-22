Previous
My Mess by bkbinthecity
198 / 365

My Mess

Today's word is messy. I didn't have to go to far to find one. Take in my dining room area. Papers, books and binders on the dining room
table
22nd March 2025 22nd Mar 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Beverley ace
I bet you know where everything is… great capture,…
March 23rd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Looks to me like an organized mess
March 23rd, 2025  
