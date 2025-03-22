Sign up
198 / 365
My Mess
Today's word is messy. I didn't have to go to far to find one. Take in my dining room area. Papers, books and binders on the dining room
table
22nd March 2025
22nd Mar 25
2
1
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5323
photos
320
followers
499
following
54% complete
Beverley
ace
I bet you know where everything is… great capture,…
March 23rd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Looks to me like an organized mess
March 23rd, 2025
