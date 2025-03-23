Sign up
Previous
199 / 365
Building Boom
Today's word is build and with Edmonton going through a building boom at the moment it was easy to find something
23rd March 2025
23rd Mar 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Album 2
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
22nd March 2025 3:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
construction
,
build
,
march25words
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great shot for the word!
March 24th, 2025
