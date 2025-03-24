Previous
Peppers by bkbinthecity
200 / 365

Peppers

Bare with me folks as I try to get caught up.
Today's word is peppers. It is a good thing I love peppers. So I used these for today's picture
24th March 2025 24th Mar 25

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Beverley ace
I love them too…
March 28th, 2025  
