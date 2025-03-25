Previous
Next
Total Opposites by bkbinthecity
201 / 365

Total Opposites

Still trying to get caught up. Today's word is opposites. I struggled with this one until I came up with this idea a plate containing healthy vegetables along with cookies and chocolate
25th March 2025 25th Mar 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
55% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Yummy and very creative
March 29th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
I think you've failed - chocolate is a bean and a well known good thing all around!!
March 29th, 2025  
Heather ace
Very clever, Brian!
March 29th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Well, in my book, they're all healthy as long as you don't overdo it on the veggies (haha!). Good idea and shot Brian!
March 29th, 2025  
Diane ace
Good shot for the challenge!
March 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact