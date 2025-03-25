Sign up
201 / 365
Total Opposites
Still trying to get caught up. Today's word is opposites. I struggled with this one until I came up with this idea a plate containing healthy vegetables along with cookies and chocolate
25th March 2025
25th Mar 25
5
1
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5334
photos
320
followers
499
following
55% complete
197
198
199
200
201
202
203
204
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Album 2
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
29th March 2025 3:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
opposites
,
march25words
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Yummy and very creative
March 29th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
I think you've failed - chocolate is a bean and a well known good thing all around!!
March 29th, 2025
Heather
ace
Very clever, Brian!
March 29th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Well, in my book, they're all healthy as long as you don't overdo it on the veggies (haha!). Good idea and shot Brian!
March 29th, 2025
Diane
ace
Good shot for the challenge!
March 30th, 2025
