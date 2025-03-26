Sign up
202 / 365
Finally....
.....some nice weather. It has snowed here non stop for two and half days. Finally it stopped snowing and the sun came out. Took this at Whitemud Park in the river valley. For today's word sunshine
26th March 2025
26th Mar 25
2
6
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5334
photos
320
followers
499
following
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
2
Fav's
6
Album
Album 2
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
29th March 2025 1:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
park
,
landscape
,
sunshine
,
march25words
Heather
ace
A gorgeous snowy capture with the snow on the evergreens and the dark shadows on the white snow! Fav
March 29th, 2025
Diane
ace
Beautiful snowy scene!
March 30th, 2025
