Finally.... by bkbinthecity
202 / 365

Finally....

.....some nice weather. It has snowed here non stop for two and half days. Finally it stopped snowing and the sun came out. Took this at Whitemud Park in the river valley. For today's word sunshine
26th March 2025 26th Mar 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
55% complete

Photo Details

Heather ace
A gorgeous snowy capture with the snow on the evergreens and the dark shadows on the white snow! Fav
March 29th, 2025  
Diane ace
Beautiful snowy scene!
March 30th, 2025  
