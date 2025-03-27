Previous
In The Park by bkbinthecity
In The Park

Today's word is trees. This was taken while walking through Whitemud Park. The snow is a result of a snowfall that lasted two and a half days
27th March 2025 27th Mar 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Heather ace
A beautiful shot, Brian! I love the rails of the bridge leading us into the forest! But wow! So much snow! Fav
March 29th, 2025  
Diane ace
Lovely scene and good lines pulling us into it.
March 30th, 2025  
