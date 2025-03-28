Previous
Look Up by bkbinthecity
Look Up

Today's word is pattern so I stopped to take this picture while walking downtown
28th March 2025 28th Mar 25

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Heather ace
A great looking-up capture, Brian! I like the focus on the corner with the stonework and the patterns of the windows! Nice reflections too! Fav
March 29th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Great pov- it's the kind of view that reminds us to always keep on the positive side!
March 29th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
nice POV Brian
March 29th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome pov
March 29th, 2025  
Diane ace
Great patterns and POV. Fav.
March 30th, 2025  
