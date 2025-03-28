Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
204 / 365
Look Up
Today's word is pattern so I stopped to take this picture while walking downtown
28th March 2025
28th Mar 25
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5334
photos
320
followers
499
following
55% complete
View this month »
197
198
199
200
201
202
203
204
Latest from all albums
201
4932
202
4933
203
4934
204
4935
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
Album 2
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
22nd March 2025 3:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
pattern
,
architecture
,
building
,
march25words
Heather
ace
A great looking-up capture, Brian! I like the focus on the corner with the stonework and the patterns of the windows! Nice reflections too! Fav
March 29th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great pov- it's the kind of view that reminds us to always keep on the positive side!
March 29th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
nice POV Brian
March 29th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome pov
March 29th, 2025
Diane
ace
Great patterns and POV. Fav.
March 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close