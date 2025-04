Heritage Trail.....Hotel MacDonald

Edmonton's Heritage Trail is a 9 block walk downtown featuring several of our cities historic landmarks. If you are interested join me on the trail.

Starting off we are at the Fairmount Hotel MacDonald. Built in 1915 by the Grand Trunk Pacific Railway. Named after Canada's first Prime Minister sir John A. MacDonald. Known as the Chateau of the Valley as it overlooks Edmonton's pristine river valley. Shall we continue.....