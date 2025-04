Heritage Trail.....McDougall United Church

One block west of the hotel we come to this wonderful old church. Built in 1909 by the Methodists. It cost $85,000 and could seat 2500. This the third church built on this site. The first one was a log building built in 1873 which today is located in Fort Edmonton Park. It became part of The United Church in 1925.....continue with me and we will check out another church