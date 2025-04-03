Previous
Heritage Trail....Salvation Army Citadel
Heritage Trail....Salvation Army Citadel

One more block west brings us to the Old Salvation Army Citadel. Being called the Citadel it was only natural to have the design of a fortress. It opened in 1925 and served the Army until they built a new building on the southside of the city in 1965. In 1965 a professional live theatre group moved in calling themselves the Citadel Theatre operating out of this building until 1976. Today it is home to the Starlite Room Lounge.
A personal connection to the building. Melody's parents and brother attended church in this building from 1958-1964. Let's continue on shall we......
Photo Details

