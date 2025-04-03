Heritage Trail....Salvation Army Citadel

One more block west brings us to the Old Salvation Army Citadel. Being called the Citadel it was only natural to have the design of a fortress. It opened in 1925 and served the Army until they built a new building on the southside of the city in 1965. In 1965 a professional live theatre group moved in calling themselves the Citadel Theatre operating out of this building until 1976. Today it is home to the Starlite Room Lounge.

A personal connection to the building. Melody's parents and brother attended church in this building from 1958-1964. Let's continue on shall we......