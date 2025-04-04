Sign up
Heritage Trail.....Masonic Temple
Cutting across a parking lot we arrive at the Masonic Temple. Built in 1931 at a cost of $170,000. It houses offices meeting rooms an auditorium and banquet hall. Let's continue shall we
4th Apr 25
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
temple
architecture
building
