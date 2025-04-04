Previous
Heritage Trail.....Masonic Temple by bkbinthecity
208 / 365

Heritage Trail.....Masonic Temple

Cutting across a parking lot we arrive at the Masonic Temple. Built in 1931 at a cost of $170,000. It houses offices meeting rooms an auditorium and banquet hall. Let's continue shall we
