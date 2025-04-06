Previous
Heritage Trail.....McKay Avenue School
210 / 365

Heritage Trail.....McKay Avenue School

The first school outside of Fort Edmonton was built on this site in 1881. It is still on the property. This is the first brick school built in Edmonton. Dating back to 1904.
The school is named after Dr. William MacKay. An interesting note is that when the sandstone panel bearing the doctor's name arrived it was discovered that the name was misspelt. It was engraved McKay. Due to the length of time it would take to replace it the decision was made to use it anyway. In 1906 and 1907 the third floor assembly hall was used to hold the first two sessions of the newly formed provincial government.
Today the building is home to the Public School Museum and Archives. Now let's look at the original schoolhouse

6th April 2025

ace
Beverley ace
Impressive building… great read…
April 21st, 2025  
