213 / 365
The Skywalk
The afternoon of day two we went to the Malahat Skywalk. A lookout tower overlooking spectacular scenery. The bottom left is Mt Baker in Washington State
1st May 2025
1st May 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
mountains
,
scenery
,
lakes
Heather
ace
Four super shots, Brian! So beautiful! I am glad you are having good weather for your trip! Fav
May 2nd, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Great photos Brian, well put together in your collage
May 2nd, 2025
