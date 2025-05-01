Previous
The Skywalk by bkbinthecity
213 / 365

The Skywalk

The afternoon of day two we went to the Malahat Skywalk. A lookout tower overlooking spectacular scenery. The bottom left is Mt Baker in Washington State
1st May 2025 1st May 25

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Heather ace
Four super shots, Brian! So beautiful! I am glad you are having good weather for your trip! Fav
May 2nd, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Great photos Brian, well put together in your collage
May 2nd, 2025  
