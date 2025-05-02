Sign up
214 / 365
All Lit Up
I posted a picture of the Capital Building the other day. I thought you might enjoy seeing it all lit up at night
2nd May 2025
2nd May 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5375
photos
316
followers
495
following
Tags
night
,
lights
,
capitol
,
architecture
,
building
Susan Klassen
ace
Lovely picture! When we lived there we would often walk by the Parliament building. It’s so nicely lit up at night.
May 3rd, 2025
