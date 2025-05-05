Sign up
217 / 365
217 / 365
In The Harbour
One of many pictures I took while on the Harbour Tour. Quite fascinating observing the different types of boats
5th May 2025
5th May 25
4
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5384
photos
315
followers
494
following
59% complete
210
211
212
213
214
215
216
217
215
4962
202
216
4963
203
217
4964
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
Album 2
Privacy
Public
Tags
boat
,
harbour
,
victoria
Diana
ace
I love harbours and boats, a beautiful scene and capture.
May 7th, 2025
Marj
ace
Love the unique shadow in the image.
May 7th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
May 7th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Fabulous…
May 7th, 2025
