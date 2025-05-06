Sign up
218 / 365
Island In The Harbour
Another shot from my Harbour tour in Victoria
6th May 2025
6th May 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
island
,
harbour
,
victoria
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
May 7th, 2025
Heather
ace
Beautiful sea, island, and lighthouse (I think) Nice, too, with the mountains in the background! Fav
May 7th, 2025
