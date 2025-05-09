Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
221 / 365
Catching A Glimpse
While taking the picture of the statue of Dr. Sun Yat Sen I noticed the building with the Canadian Flag. I am not sure what the building was but it made a nice picture
9th May 2025
9th May 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5395
photos
315
followers
494
following
60% complete
View this month »
214
215
216
217
218
219
220
221
Latest from all albums
205
219
4966
206
220
4967
221
4968
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Album 2
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
downtown
,
architecture
,
building
,
victoria
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close