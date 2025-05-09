Previous
Catching A Glimpse by bkbinthecity
221 / 365

Catching A Glimpse

While taking the picture of the statue of Dr. Sun Yat Sen I noticed the building with the Canadian Flag. I am not sure what the building was but it made a nice picture
9th May 2025 9th May 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
60% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact