Previous
City of Totem Poles by bkbinthecity
225 / 365

City of Totem Poles

At least that is what it certainly could be called
13th May 2025 13th May 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
61% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Love the PoV, fav.
May 15th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful paintings… so sharp and new looking.
May 15th, 2025  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
May 15th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Awesome
May 15th, 2025  
Agnes ace
Great shot
May 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact