Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
225 / 365
City of Totem Poles
At least that is what it certainly could be called
13th May 2025
13th May 25
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5408
photos
314
followers
493
following
61% complete
View this month »
218
219
220
221
222
223
224
225
Latest from all albums
223
209
210
224
4971
211
225
4972
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
Album 2
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
pole
,
artwork
,
victoria
,
totem
Walks @ 7
ace
Love the PoV, fav.
May 15th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful paintings… so sharp and new looking.
May 15th, 2025
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
May 15th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Awesome
May 15th, 2025
Agnes
ace
Great shot
May 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close