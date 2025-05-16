Sign up
Previous
228 / 365
Heading Home 6
Here we are with a great view of the Rocky Mountains flying home from Victoria
16th May 2025
16th May 25
4
2
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
landscape
,
mountains
,
scenery
Liz Milne
ace
Beautiful!
May 16th, 2025
vaidas
ace
What a view!
May 16th, 2025
moni kozi
Whoa! What a gorgeous view!
May 16th, 2025
Monica
Fabulous view!
May 16th, 2025
