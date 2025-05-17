Previous
Springtime In The Park by bkbinthecity
Springtime In The Park

Melody's brother and his wife are moving back to Edmonton at the end of the month. They had asked me to search out nearby parks to where they are going to be living that they will be able to walk their dog.
Heather ace
A beautiful shot and a great composition with the leading line of the sidewalk alongside the row of gorgeous blossoms! And how wonderful for you to have Melody's brother and his wife living in Edmonton again! Fav
May 19th, 2025  
Beverley ace
That’ll be lovely.. you have some beautiful areas.
May 19th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
That will be wonderrful for you
May 19th, 2025  
Kathy ace
A nice view to walk along.
May 19th, 2025  
