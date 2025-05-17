Sign up
229 / 365
Springtime In The Park
Melody's brother and his wife are moving back to Edmonton at the end of the month. They had asked me to search out nearby parks to where they are going to be living that they will be able to walk their dog.
17th May 2025
17th May 25
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
park
,
landscape
,
blossoms
,
springtime
Heather
ace
A beautiful shot and a great composition with the leading line of the sidewalk alongside the row of gorgeous blossoms! And how wonderful for you to have Melody's brother and his wife living in Edmonton again! Fav
May 19th, 2025
Beverley
ace
That’ll be lovely.. you have some beautiful areas.
May 19th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
That will be wonderrful for you
May 19th, 2025
Kathy
ace
A nice view to walk along.
May 19th, 2025
