Previous
230 / 365
From Korea
This Jeongja or a Korean gazebo sits on the Government House grounds. It was a gift from Korea to Alberta in 2005
18th May 2025
18th May 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
gazebo
,
architecture
,
korean
John
ace
Lovely!
May 22nd, 2025
