Previous
Fun Photo Shoot by bkbinthecity
232 / 365

Fun Photo Shoot

Today marks the one year anniversary of Melody's death. She loved having her picture taken. This was at a photo shoot at Government House
26th May 2025 26th May 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
63% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact