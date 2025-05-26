Sign up
232 / 365
Fun Photo Shoot
Today marks the one year anniversary of Melody's death. She loved having her picture taken. This was at a photo shoot at Government House
26th May 2025
26th May 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5429
photos
313
followers
491
following
63% complete
225
226
227
228
229
230
231
232
230
4977
217
231
4978
218
232
4979
Tags
photo
,
portrait
,
shoot
