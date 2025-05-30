Sign up
While walking around the Legislative Grounds l discovered this power box nicely painted
30th May 2025
30th May 25
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
artwork
Diana
ace
What a great discovery and capture.
May 31st, 2025
John Falconer
ace
Well done.
May 31st, 2025
Christina
ace
It's a great idea, we have some painted power boxes here too.
May 31st, 2025
