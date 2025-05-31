Previous
In The Garden by bkbinthecity
In The Garden

The Lois Hole Garden is on the Legislative Grounds. She was a gardener by profession and served as Lt. Governor until passing away from cancer. The Garden was established in her memory
31st May 2025 31st May 25

Diana ace
What a beautiful garden and lovely memorial.
June 4th, 2025  
judith deacon
Looksca beautiful garden, what a nice memorial.
June 4th, 2025  
