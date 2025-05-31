Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
235 / 365
In The Garden
The Lois Hole Garden is on the Legislative Grounds. She was a gardener by profession and served as Lt. Governor until passing away from cancer. The Garden was established in her memory
31st May 2025
31st May 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5438
photos
311
followers
488
following
64% complete
View this month »
228
229
230
231
232
233
234
235
Latest from all albums
233
4980
220
234
4981
221
235
4982
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Album 2
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
grounds
,
legislative
Diana
ace
What a beautiful garden and lovely memorial.
June 4th, 2025
judith deacon
Looksca beautiful garden, what a nice memorial.
June 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close