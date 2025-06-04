Previous
School Days by bkbinthecity
239 / 365

School Days

Just outside of Chinatown is the neighborhood of McCauley. This the McCauley School which was named after Edmonton's first mayor Matthew McCauley
4th June 2025 4th Jun 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
65% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact