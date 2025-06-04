Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
239 / 365
School Days
Just outside of Chinatown is the neighborhood of McCauley. This the McCauley School which was named after Edmonton's first mayor Matthew McCauley
4th June 2025
4th Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5449
photos
312
followers
488
following
65% complete
View this month »
232
233
234
235
236
237
238
239
Latest from all albums
223
237
4984
224
238
4985
239
4986
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Album 2
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
school
,
architecture
,
building
,
edmonton
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close