Welcome

The City of Edmonton paints the power boxes as a way of brightening things up. The main street in Old Strathcona is named Whyte Avenue
7th June 2025 7th Jun 25

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Dorothy ace
Oh I like it when cities do this. I believe I first saw this done in Canada.
June 20th, 2025  
