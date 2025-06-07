Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
242 / 365
Welcome
The City of Edmonton paints the power boxes as a way of brightening things up. The main street in Old Strathcona is named Whyte Avenue
7th June 2025
7th Jun 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5459
photos
312
followers
487
following
66% complete
View this month »
235
236
237
238
239
240
241
242
Latest from all albums
240
4987
227
241
4988
228
242
4989
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Album 2
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
old
,
artwork
,
edmonton
,
strathcona
Dorothy
ace
Oh I like it when cities do this. I believe I first saw this done in Canada.
June 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close