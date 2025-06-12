Sign up
247 / 365
Hot Wheels 2
From a recent car show. I believe this was a 1965 Corvette
12th June 2025
12th Jun 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
vehicle
