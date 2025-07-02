Previous
Ft. Edmonton Park The Band Plays On by bkbinthecity
250 / 365

Ft. Edmonton Park The Band Plays On

This band was playing outside the Capitol Theater was very good
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

bkb in the city

Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Diana ace
How lovely that must have been.
July 4th, 2025  
