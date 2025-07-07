Sign up
258 / 365
Quite Comfy
Not bad accommodation for one of the tents in Edmonton's Tent City around 1905. On display at Ft. Edmonton Park
7th July 2025
7th Jul 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
park
,
city
,
tent
,
edmonton
,
ft
Rick
ace
Cool. Looks like some nice accommadations for that time period.
July 11th, 2025
