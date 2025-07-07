Previous
Quite Comfy by bkbinthecity
Quite Comfy

Not bad accommodation for one of the tents in Edmonton's Tent City around 1905. On display at Ft. Edmonton Park
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

Rick ace
Cool. Looks like some nice accommadations for that time period.
July 11th, 2025  
