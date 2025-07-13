Previous
Sunset Fountain by bkbinthecity
264 / 365

Sunset Fountain

Managed to capture a glimpse of the sunset while sitting watching the fountain at Alexander Circle in Old Glenora
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
72% complete

GaryW
Love the sunshine on the fountain!
July 24th, 2025  
Rick ace
Cool capture.
July 24th, 2025  
