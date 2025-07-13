Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
264 / 365
Sunset Fountain
Managed to capture a glimpse of the sunset while sitting watching the fountain at Alexander Circle in Old Glenora
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5525
photos
310
followers
483
following
72% complete
View this month »
257
258
259
260
261
262
263
264
Latest from all albums
262
5009
249
263
5010
250
264
5011
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Album 2
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
fountain
GaryW
Love the sunshine on the fountain!
July 24th, 2025
Rick
ace
Cool capture.
July 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close