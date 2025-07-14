Sign up
Previous
265 / 365
City Hall Selfie
Churchill Square is located directly across from City Hall . I took a moment to take a selfie using City Hall as the backdrop
14th July 2025
14th Jul 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
hall
,
city
,
edmonton
,
selfie
Marj
ace
Nice selfie with the beautiful background.
July 25th, 2025
