266 / 365
The Crowd
ThebTaste of Edmonton Festival is definitely one of the popular summer festivals in Edmonton as you can tell by the crowd of people
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
food
festival
crowds
edmonton
