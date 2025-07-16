Sign up
267 / 365
Great Food Large Crowds
The day I took this picture the weather was good. The food was great so the crowd was large at Taste of Edmonton
16th July 2025
16th Jul 25
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
of
,
festival
,
taste
,
edmonton
