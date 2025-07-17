Sign up
Previous
268 / 365
A Favorite Spot
The Lingnan Restaurant is the oldest Chinese restaurant in Edmonton. I decided to try the mini donuts and they were very good
17th July 2025
17th Jul 25
2
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5537
photos
310
followers
482
following
73% complete
Tags
food
,
of
,
festival
,
chinese
,
taste
,
edmonton
Diana
ace
Amazing that they sell donuts, I would opt for a Chinese meal ;-)
July 29th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Are Chinese donuts any different to the usual donuts?
July 29th, 2025
