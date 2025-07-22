Sign up
273 / 365
The Green Valley
Whitemud Park is located in the Edmonton river valley and due to the rain we have had this season everything is beautiful and very green
22nd July 2025
22nd Jul 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
park
landscape
scenery
edmonton
