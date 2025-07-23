Previous
Anyone Home by bkbinthecity
274 / 365

Anyone Home

Came across this beaver dam in the Whitemud Creek during my walk in Whitemud Park
23rd July 2025 23rd Jul 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
75% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
looks a bit damaged
August 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact