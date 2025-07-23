Sign up
274 / 365
Anyone Home
Came across this beaver dam in the Whitemud Creek during my walk in Whitemud Park
23rd July 2025
23rd Jul 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
park
,
landscape
,
scenery
,
edmonton
Annie-Sue
ace
looks a bit damaged
August 10th, 2025
