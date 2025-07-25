Sign up
276 / 365
Summer Scenery
One last shot of the scenery in Whitemud Park in Edmonton
25th July 2025
25th Jul 25
1
2
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5576
photos
308
followers
480
following
274
275
276
277
278
279
280
281
279
5026
266
280
5027
267
281
5028
Views
15
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Album 2
Tags
park
,
landscape
,
scenery
,
edmonton
Dorothy
ace
That is quite a large park to enjoy.
August 14th, 2025
