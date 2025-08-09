Previous
Play Ball 2 by bkbinthecity
275 / 365

Play Ball 2

Outside of Telus Field before each baseball game is this large ball and glove
9th August 2025 9th Aug 25

Heather ace
Ha! How cool is that!
August 10th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
It's a good companion to the jersey.
August 10th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice
August 10th, 2025  
Marj ace
A unique visual
August 10th, 2025  
