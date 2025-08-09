Sign up
275 / 365
Play Ball 2
Outside of Telus Field before each baseball game is this large ball and glove
9th August 2025
9th Aug 25
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
ball
baseball
glove
Heather
Ha! How cool is that!
August 10th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
It's a good companion to the jersey.
August 10th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
Nice
August 10th, 2025
Marj
A unique visual
August 10th, 2025
