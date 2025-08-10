Sign up
Captured the Riverhawks warming up just prior to the game starting
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
baseball
game
edmonton
stadium
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great composition
August 11th, 2025
Dianne
ace
Great shot. In NZ it seems softball is getting popular, but not sure if much baseball is played.
August 11th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
August 11th, 2025
