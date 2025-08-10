Previous
Warm Up by bkbinthecity
277 / 365

Warm Up

Captured the Riverhawks warming up just prior to the game starting
10th August 2025 10th Aug 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
75% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Great composition
August 11th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Great shot. In NZ it seems softball is getting popular, but not sure if much baseball is played.
August 11th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
August 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact