280 / 365
Light Up The Sky
A few shots taken of the fireworks following the baseball game
13th August 2025
13th Aug 25
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
76% complete
View this month »
Tags
fireworks
baseball
game
edmonton
