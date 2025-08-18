Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
282 / 365
In Memory
This Memorial was erected in 2000 in memory of the many pioneers who settled the area around New Sarepta and established the Hamlet itself
18th August 2025
18th Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5582
photos
307
followers
480
following
77% complete
View this month »
276
277
278
279
280
281
282
283
Latest from all albums
281
5028
268
282
5029
269
283
5030
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Album 2
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
new
,
memorial
,
alberta
,
sarepta
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close