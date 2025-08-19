Previous
Settling In by bkbinthecity
283 / 365

Settling In

A beautiful mural in the Hamlet of New Norway honouring the early settlers in the area
19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
77% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact