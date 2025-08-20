Previous
Beautiful Scenery by bkbinthecity
Beautiful Scenery

The Hamlet of Mirror is located on the banks of the Red Deer River
20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

bkbinthecity
Lin ace
Beautiful indeed...nicely captured.
August 21st, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great capture of this wonderful, peaceful scene
August 21st, 2025  
