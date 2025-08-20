Sign up
Previous
284 / 365
Beautiful Scenery
The Hamlet of Mirror is located on the banks of the Red Deer River
20th August 2025
20th Aug 25
2
1
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5585
photos
307
followers
480
following
77% complete
277
278
279
280
281
282
283
284
Tags
trees
,
river
,
landscape
,
scenery
Lin
ace
Beautiful indeed...nicely captured.
August 21st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Great capture of this wonderful, peaceful scene
August 21st, 2025
