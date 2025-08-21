Previous
Next
Main Street by bkbinthecity
285 / 365

Main Street

This mural provides a glimpse into what Bashaw once looked like
21st August 2025 21st Aug 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
78% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Another wonderful mural.
August 23rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very lovely
August 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact