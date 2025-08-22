Sign up
286 / 365
Looking After The Flowers
For the Centennial year of Bashaw in 2011a number of statues were erected around town
22nd August 2025
22nd Aug 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
statue
,
artwork
,
bashaw
Diana
ace
Lovely statue and flowers.
August 23rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Super shot
August 23rd, 2025
