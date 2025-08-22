Previous
Looking After The Flowers by bkbinthecity
286 / 365

Looking After The Flowers

For the Centennial year of Bashaw in 2011a number of statues were erected around town
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
78% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely statue and flowers.
August 23rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Super shot
August 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact