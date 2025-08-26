Sign up
Tyra the T Rex
Locatedat the Visitor's Centre downtown Drumheller is Tyra. The world's largest T Rex. You can climb the 106 steps to the top which provides a beautiful view of the town of Drumheller
26th August 2025
26th Aug 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
dinosaur
,
landmark
,
drumheller
Beverley
ace
Wow… pretty spectacular…
August 30th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Super collage!
August 30th, 2025
