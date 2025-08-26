Previous
Tyra the T Rex by bkbinthecity
290 / 365

Tyra the T Rex

Locatedat the Visitor's Centre downtown Drumheller is Tyra. The world's largest T Rex. You can climb the 106 steps to the top which provides a beautiful view of the town of Drumheller
bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Beverley ace
Wow… pretty spectacular…
August 30th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Super collage!
August 30th, 2025  
