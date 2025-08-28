Sign up
292 / 365
Rural Alberta 2
Scattered across Alberta are numerous grain elevators. Some abandoned some in use. Here was one just north of Drumheller
28th August 2025
28th Aug 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
architecture
,
building
,
elevator
,
grain
