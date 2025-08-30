Sign up
Previous
294 / 365
Manmade
I saw several of these stone landmarks that people built by the Hoodoos in the Badlands around Drumheller
30th August 2025
30th Aug 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5615
photos
306
followers
478
following
80% complete
287
288
289
290
291
292
293
294
292
5039
279
293
5040
280
294
5041
Views
7
Album
Album 2
Tags
stone
,
badlands
,
landmark
,
drumheller
,
hoodoos
