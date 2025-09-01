Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
296 / 365
In The Movies
The town of Wayne has been used in a few Hollywood movies which explains why the hotel is called the Rosedeer Hotel
1st September 2025
1st Sep 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5621
photos
306
followers
478
following
81% complete
View this month »
289
290
291
292
293
294
295
296
Latest from all albums
294
5041
281
295
5042
282
296
5043
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Album 2
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hotel
,
architecture
,
building
Heather
ace
Oh yes, I can really see this hotel in a movie set. How wonderful that it has been maintained and is still functioning! Fav
September 14th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close