In The Movies by bkbinthecity
In The Movies

The town of Wayne has been used in a few Hollywood movies which explains why the hotel is called the Rosedeer Hotel
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

Heather ace
Oh yes, I can really see this hotel in a movie set. How wonderful that it has been maintained and is still functioning! Fav
September 14th, 2025  
