Rural Decore by bkbinthecity
297 / 365

Rural Decore

Walking around Wayne Alberta l came across this unique rural decore on the side of this building
2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Diana ace
Fabulous shapes and textures.
September 17th, 2025  
Heather ace
What a great collection! I'm not a whisky drinker, but whisky at 10 cents is something! I wonder what that would be today.
September 17th, 2025  
