297 / 365
Rural Decore
Walking around Wayne Alberta l came across this unique rural decore on the side of this building
2nd September 2025
2nd Sep 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
rural
,
building
,
decore
Diana
ace
Fabulous shapes and textures.
September 17th, 2025
Heather
ace
What a great collection! I'm not a whisky drinker, but whisky at 10 cents is something! I wonder what that would be today.
September 17th, 2025
